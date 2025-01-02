New York system taps CEO from Kansas

Jeff Perry, MSN, has been named CEO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Perry brings more than 22 years of healthcare management experience to the role, most recently serving as CEO of Atchison, Kan.-based Amberwell Health, according to a Jan. 2 news release from Wyoming County Community Health System shared with Becker's.

He began his medical career as an active-duty combat medic and nurse while serving in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1999, the release said.

Wyoming County Community Health System includes a 25-bed critical access hospital, an inpatient behavioral health unit, a skilled nursing facility and primary and specialty care clinics.