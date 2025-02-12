MaineHealth hospital names president

Tricia Costigan has been named president of MaineHealth Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.

Ms. Costigan brings more than 13 years of experience in healthcare executive leadership to the role. Most recently, she served as senior vice president and president of Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine. She succeeds Bradley Chapman as president of MaineHealth Memorial Hospital, who earlier this year accepted a new position as president of Upper Allegheny Health System in Buffalo, N.Y.

MaineHealth Memorial is a 25-bed critical access hospital serving northern New Hampshire and western Maine.