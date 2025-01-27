North Dakota system taps chief human resources officer

Kristin Kuchno -

Ryan Miller has been appointed vice president and chief human resources officer at Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health, effective Jan. 20.

Mr. Miller previously served as vice president of human resources and chief people officer at KSB Hospital in Dixon, Ill., according to a Jan. 22 health system news release. 

He spent seven years with KSB Hospital after holding human resources roles outside of healthcare, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Trinity Health includes a tertiary care hospital, a long-term care facility and several rural health clinics, according to its website.

