Encompass taps regional president for 20 hospitals

Craig Funk has been named president of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health's Southwest region, which includes 20 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Texas.

Mr. Funk will also oversee the region's 21st hospital, set to open in Amarillo, Texas, in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a Jan. 30 health system news release shared with Becker's.

He succeeds Frank Brown, who is retiring after 15 years with the system.

Mr. Funk has served as the region's vice president of operations for nine years. Before joining Encompass, he was vice president and chief service line officer at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, according to his LinkedIn profile.