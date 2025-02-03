HCA Utah hospital taps dual CEO, chief nursing officer

Kelsie Green, BSN, RN, has been appointed CEO and chief nursing officer of HCA Healthcare's Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, Utah, effective Feb. 3.

Ms. Green has been with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for eight years, according to a Jan. 31 hospital news release. She most recently served as assistant vice president of HCA's virtual patient logistic center, where she led operational growth initiatives.

Cache Valley Hospital is a 28-bed facility and part of HCA's MountainStar Healthcare, which includes eight hospitals.