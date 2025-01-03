Indiana hospital CEO to retire

Rob McLin plans to retire in January 2026 as president and CEO of Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind.

The hospital's board of governors has selected COO Adam Thacker to succeed Mr. McLin, according to a Jan. 3 news release from Good Samaritan.

To support a smooth leadership transition, Mr. Thacker will serve as president and chief administrative officer with expanded responsibilities, the release said. He joined the hospital in 2013 as vice president of professional services and was named COO in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. McLin has served as CEO since April 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Good Samaritan includes a 158-bed hospital and clinics.