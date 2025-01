Ann Pohl, DNP, MSN, BSN, will join UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morgantown, N.C., as chief nursing officer in March.

Dr. Pohl currently serves as CNO of Lima Memorial Health System in Ohio — a role she has held for nearly 14 years, according to a news release sent to Becker's Jan. 10. She began her healthcare career more than 30 years ago as a respiratory therapist before transitioning into nursing.

UNC Health Blue Ridge is a member of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.