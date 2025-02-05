Trinity Idaho hospital names president

Nat'e Guyton, MSN, RN, has been named president of St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, effective Jan. 27.

Ms. Guyton most recently served as COO of Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a Feb. 4 St. Alphonsus news release. In that role, she played a key role in the construction and certificate of occupancy process for the hospital's $243 million patient care tower.

St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center is a 381-bed hospital and part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.