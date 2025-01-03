Florida system taps president for new hospital

Kristin Kuchno -

Joe Delatorre, CEO of Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health, has been appointed president of a new Orlando Health hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla., scheduled to open in 2026.

Mr. Delatorre will continue to serve as CEO alongside his new role, according to a Dec. 19 news release from Orlando Health.

The hospital, currently under construction, will open with 102 beds and will have the capacity to expand to 300 beds, the release said.

Orlando Health added Florida Medical Clinic, a Tampa-based multispecialty group, to its network in 2023.

