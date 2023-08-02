Orlando Health adds 54-location multispecialty group

Orlando (Fla.) Health on Aug. 1 added Florida Medical Clinic, a Tampa-based multispecialty group with 54 locations and more than 2,000 employees, including over 350 providers.

"The synergy between our two companies will enhance opportunities moving forward," Florida Medical Clinic CEO Joe Delatorre said in a news release. "Joining Orlando Health enables us to further advance our ability to provide innovative and quality care with greater capabilities and sustainability than ever before."

Florida Medical Clinic combines primary care and medical specialists to provide integrated, coordinated patient care. The group has two urgent care centers, as well as two ASCs accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

As part of the partnership, Orlando Health and Florida Medical Clinic plan to open a hospital in Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, Fla.