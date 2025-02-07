Indiana system taps CEO of 2 hospitals

Mark Casanova has been named CEO of Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) and Northwest Health-Starke in Knox, Ind., effective Feb. 10.

Mr. Casanova most recently served since 2021 as CEO of Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital, where he expanded key service lines and improved operational efficiencies, according to a Feb. 5 Northwest Health news release.

Before that, he spent nine years as president of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi (Texas)-South.

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health operates three hospitals, along with outpatient medical centers, emergency departments and urgent care locations. It is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.