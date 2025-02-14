Sutter Health COO joins Allegheny Health Network

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, part of Highmark Health, has appointed Mark Sevco president.

Mr. Sevco serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer for Sutter Health's Northern California market. He will join Allegheny at the end of March.

"As network president, Mark and his team of 23,000 AHN employees will work to advance our Living Health model, supporting the blended payer-provider strategies that will allow Highmark Health to transform care and succeed in a highly competitive industry environment," Highmark Health COO Karen Hanlon said in a Feb. 14 news release.

Before joining Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter in 2023, Mr. Sevco was an executive vice president with Pittsburgh-based UPMC, where he spent 30 years in various senior leadership positions. Before he departed for Sutter, he was president of UPMC Hospitals.

Mr. Sevco holds a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics, a master's degree in business administration, and a master's degree in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh.