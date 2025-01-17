IU Health appoints new IT leadership

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has appointed two new leaders to key IT C-suite roles.

David Burton will become the health system's new CIO, effective Feb. 9. Mr. Burton will lead IU Health's digital transformation efforts to enhance the healthcare experience.

Mr. Burton has been with IU Health since 2001, most recently serving as chief revenue officer, where he oversaw the strategic and operational leadership of patient care revenue.

Additionally, Amar Nagaram was named IU Health's new associate CIO. He will assume his new role on Feb. 9.

Mr. Nagaram has been with IU Health for nearly four years, playing a key role in aligning IT initiatives with the organization's goals to improve patient care, operational efficiency and financial performance, according to a Jan. 17 news release IU Health shared with Becker's.