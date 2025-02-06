Trinity Health taps president of 3 New England hospitals

Robert Roose, MD, has been named president of community hospitals for Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England, overseeing three acute care hospitals.

In his new role, Dr. Roose will provide strategic leadership for Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn., and St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., according to a Feb. 6 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Roose most recently served as president of Mercy Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital, where he led key projects at both facilities. He joined Trinity Health of New England in 2013 and previously served as chief medical officer and vice president of behavioral health at Mercy Medical Center.

Trinity Health of New England is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.