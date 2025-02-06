Georgia hospital CEO steps down

Michael Purvis has resigned as CEO of Candler County Hospital in Metter, Ga., according to a hospital news release published Feb. 4 by The Metter Advertiser.

Mr. Purvis submitted his resignation with a 90-day notice, indicating his intent to assume the CEO position at Dodge County Hospital in Eastman, Ga. Mr. Purvis will succeed the current Dodge County Hospital CEO, J. LaDon Toole.

"The board has accepted his resignation and sincerely thanks Michael for his leadership and service to our hospital over the past five years," Hospital Authority Chairman Brian Wood said in the release. "From the floors to the financials … Michael is leaving Candler County Hospital in much better shape than he found it and we wish him well in his new role at Dodge County."

Following Mr. Purvis' resignation, the hospital created a COO position, which will be filled by Marty Ray, who has served as public relations director for several years, the hospital said.

As COO, Mr. Ray will oversee day-to-day operations of the hospital, while also performing CEO duties. The hospital plans to evaluate its leadership team, which includes a chief nursing officer and CFO, and conduct a strategic CEO search, if needed.