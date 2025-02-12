Georgia hospital names COO

Reyne' Gallup, BSN, RN, was appointed vice president and COO for Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Ga., according to a Jan. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Gallup joins Hamilton after serving in various other healthcare leadership roles.

Previous roles, according to her LinkedIn profile, include COO of the Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) Clinical Hub and vice president of clinical operations, chief nursing officer, and COO at University Hospital in Augusta.

Hamilton Medical Center is part of Dalton-based Vitruvian Health.