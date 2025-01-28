U of Toledo taps 1st EVP for health affairs

Charles "Chuck" Callahan, PhD, was appointed the inaugural executive vice president for health affairs to lead The University of Toledo (Ohio)'s clinical enterprise, effective Feb. 3.

Dr. Callahan brings experience as a clinical psychologist and healthcare CEO to the role, according to a Jan. 28 news release. He also has more than 50 professional publications on brain injury rehabilitation, neuropsychology, emergency and trauma medicine, healthcare process improvement and outcomes metrics.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles at Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health, including president of Memorial Hospital Group, president and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital, and COO and chief quality officer.

The University of Toledo's clinical enterprise includes the University of Toledo Medical Center, University of Toledo Physicians, and the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences.