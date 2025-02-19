Massachusetts hospital taps chief nurse

Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Mass., has named Carole Billington, MSN, RN, president and chief nursing officer, according to a Feb. 19 news release sent to Becker's.

Ms. Billington has worked with Saint Anne's for more than 15 years. Over the years, she has served in a variety of nursing and administrative leadership roles, including as vice president of patient care services and in a dual position as COO and CNO.



Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health, formerly known as Lifespan, acquired Saint Anne's in October. The community hospital was previously owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

"Carole's broad experience has uniquely positioned her to lead Saint Anne's into the future. She has played a pivotal role in the hospital’s continued growth as a leading community hospital," Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations at Brown University Health, said in a news release. "Under her leadership, Carole led the integration of Saint Anne's into the Brown University Health system and has expanded services and earned multiple national recognitions for patient care."