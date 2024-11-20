Former Steward hospital unveils new brand

Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Mass., previously owned by Boston-based Steward Health Care, has unveiled a new logo reflecting its updated name, NBC Boston reported Nov. 20.

On Nov. 19, Saint Anne's Hospital revealed new signage, marking its transition to its new owner, Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health.

On Oct. 1, Brown University Health, formerly called Lifespan, completed the $175 million purchase of both Saint Anne's in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton. Saint Anne's Hospital was one of eight hospitals in Massachusetts owned by Steward Health Care, which faced financial struggles and filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

St. Anne's is a mid-sized community hospital with 187 staffed beds.