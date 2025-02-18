Stanford Medicine Children's Health promotes COO to president

Rick Majzun, executive vice president and COO at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine Children's Health, was promoted to president and COO.

In this new role, he will have increased involvement with the strategic, operational, regulatory, and financial management of the organization, according to a Feb. 18 health system news release.

Mr. Majzun joined Stanford Medicine Children's Health in 2019 as vice president and COO.

Before joining Stanford Medicine Children's Health, he held executive leadership roles at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I.; St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri; and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, according to the release.

Stanford Medicine Children's Health, part of Stanford Medicine, includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations throughout the Western U.S.