Banner Health promotes longtime leader

Todd Werner was promoted to president of care delivery for Phoenix-based Banner Health, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Werner, a 16-year veteran of Banner, was promoted to the role from senior vice president of acute care, according to a Jan. 15 news release.

During his career at Banner, Mr. Werner has held various other leadership roles, including regional president of Arizona east division and president of the health system's Arizona region.

Banner operates in six states with more than 55,000 employees.