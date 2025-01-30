Florida Tenet hospital taps chief strategy officer

Samantha Ing was appointed chief strategy officer of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center, part of Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Health Network, according to a Jan. 29 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Ing brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as cardiovascular service line administrator at Palm Beach Health Network and, most recently, as vice president of cardiovascular services for HCA Healthcare's Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C.

In her new position, she will focus on developing and executing strategic growth plans while leading the expansion of Palm Beach Health Network's cardiac and vascular service lines, according to the release. She will also provide strategic support for Florida Coast Medical Center, a new hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., slated to open in September.

Palm Beach Health Network comprises six hospitals and care centers across Palm Beach County.