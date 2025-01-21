UNM Health System names permanent CEO

Mike Richards, MD, has been appointed CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based UNM Health System, effective immediately.

Dr. Richards had served as interim CEO of the health system and executive vice president of UNM Health Sciences since August, according to a Jan. 21 University of New Mexico news release.

During his 25-year tenure with the system, he has held leadership roles including senior vice president for clinical affairs and interim executive vice president of UNM Health Sciences. Dr. Richards also led the implementation of New Mexico's medical advisory team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He succeeds Douglas Ziedonis, MD, who had served as CEO since 2020. Dr. Ziedonis had been on professional leave until his appointment concluded Dec. 10.