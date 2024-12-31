No faculty role for former UNM Health CEO

Douglas Ziedonis, MD, former CEO of UNM Health System, has declined to take a faculty position at the academic system, the Albuquerque Journal reported Dec. 30.

The decision means that Dr. Ziedonis, who was terminated without cause, has resigned, given up a faculty role and will take home his $777,449 base salary plus benefits for one year, according to the report.

Dr. Ziedonis was replaced as executive vice president for UNM Health Sciences and CEO of UNM Health System, effective Aug. 27. He had served as CEO of the Albuquerque-based health system since Dec. 1, 2020, and was on professional leave until his appointment concluded on Dec. 10, 2024.

Mike Richards, MD, who previously served as senior vice president for clinical affairs, succeeded Dr. Ziedonis on an interim basis.

Dr. Ziedonis told the Albuquerque Journal that he is pursuing other opportunities.

UNM Health System did not respond to Becker's request for comment.

UNM Health System, the state's only academic system, includes UNM Hospital, UNM Children's Hospital, UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center, UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and UNM Medical Group. It is the state's only level 1 trauma center with more than 7,000 employees, according to its website.