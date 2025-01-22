LifeBridge hospital names chief nursing officer

Amanda Shrout, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center, both part of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.

Dr. Shrout joined LifeBridge in 2016 as a clinical nurse specialist and has since served in a variety of progressive leadership roles. Most recently, she served as interim CNO. Dr. Shrout has led numerous priority initiatives during her tenure at LifeBridge, including doubling the size of the emergency department at Sinai Hospital, according to a news release sent to Becker's Jan. 22.

Sinai Hospital is a 500-bed community hospital in Baltimore. Grace Medical Center, located about 5 miles from the hospital, is a free-standing facility offering emergency care as well as primary and specialty care services.

LifeBridge Health operates five acute care centers and 150 locations across the Baltimore region.