Ascension taps AVP of back end revenue cycle

St. Louis-based Ascension has named Jenna Lambrecht associate vice president of back end revenue cycle, according to a Jan. 22 post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Lambrecht previously served as a senior director of revenue cycle for Ascension, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also previously served as a senior director of revenue cycle for Amita Health, a joint venture between Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. Prior to that, she served as associate vice president of operations for revenue cycle management company Xtend Healthcare.