Texas hospital names chief medical officer

St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas has appointed Malik Merchant, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Dr. Merchant most recently served as CMO of Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. In this role, he led the hospital's Joint Commission survey, streamlined operations and improved patient throughput, according to a Jan. 9 news release.

Prior to joining Del Sol Medical Center, Dr. Merchant held various leadership roles at Austin (Texas) Diagnostic Clinic, including as section chief of hospitalists and post-acute care.