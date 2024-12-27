Illinois hospital CEO to retire

David Schreiner, PhD, president and CEO of Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, will retire on Dec. 31.

Dr. Schreiner first joined the 80-bed, nonprofit hospital in 1989 and became CEO in 2010. Most recently, he oversaw its merger with Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare.

Effective Jan. 1, Jackie Kernan, MSN, RN, will assume the role of president when OSF takes over operations. The hospital will also be renamed OSF HealthCare St. Katharine Medical Center.

Dr. Schreiner has been a longtime advocate for rural hospitals, previously serving as chairman of the American Hospital Association's Rural Health Task. He also served on the American College of Healthcare Executives' Board of Governors from 2016 to 2019.





