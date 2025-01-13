Chicago hospital taps transit agency executive as CEO

Dorval Carter Jr., president of the Chicago Transit Authority, the third-largest public transit agency in the U.S., has been named president and CEO of Chicago-based Saint Anthony Hospital.

Mr. Carter has served on the hospital's board for more than a decade, most recently as chairman, according to a Jan. 13 hospital news release shared with Becker's. The Dr. Dorval and Vivian Family Birthing Center is named after his parents, and his father previously chaired the hospital's obstetrics and gynecology department, the release said.

He succeeds Guy Medaglia, who in January 2024 announced plans to retire in 2025. Mr. Medaglia joined Saint Anthony in 2007 as interim president and led the hospital's separation from St. Louis-based Ascension in 2010.

"I wanted to find a president and CEO candidate who shared my passion for this community and the excellent care we provide to everyone who comes through our doors," Mr. Medaglia said in the release. "Dorval is that person. He is a seasoned executive committed to helping underserved populations. He also can navigate the complexities of state and federal government to ensure the hospital receives the support and funding to which it is entitled."

Mr. Carter oversaw more than $11 billion in projects that were finalized, announced or initiated under his CTA leadership. Before joining the agency, he served as chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx.

Mr. Carter's last day with the CTA will be Jan. 31, according to a separate Jan. 13 news release from the transit authority.

In his new role, Mr. Carter will lead the development of a new hospital project. Mr. Medaglia will continue to serve as president and CEO of Chicago Southwest Development Corp., which is overseeing the project.