Illinois system taps chief medical officer

Horizon Health in Paris, Ill., has named Darren Brucken, MD, chief medical officer.

In this role, Dr. Brucken will act as a liaison between the system's medical staff and administrative team. He holds more than 25 years of experience in community healthcare organizations.

In addition to serving as CMO, Dr. Brucken will also maintain his full-time position as hospitalist medical director.

Horizon Health operates a 25-bed critical access hospital and a network of outpatient facilities in Edgar County, Ill.