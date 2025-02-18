Tenet names new CEO for St. Vincent Hospital

Denten Park has been named CEO of Tenet Healthcare's St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and its Massachusetts market following the resignation of Carolyn Jackson.

Mr. Park joins Dallas-based Tenet from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, where he served as market CEO and project president and CEO, according to a Feb. 18 St. Vincent news release. In those roles, he led efforts to improve quality, operations and patient satisfaction.

Ms. Jackson stepped down Feb. 14 "after serving nearly six years in a difficult union environment," according to a Feb. 3 email to staff. Nurses at St. Vincent held a 301-day strike in 2021 and 2022, and the Massachusetts Nurses Association has long raised concerns about patient safety and working conditions at the hospital.

In his new role, Mr. Park will oversee St. Vincent and its sister hospital, MetroWest Medical Center, which includes campuses in Natick and Framingham, Mass.