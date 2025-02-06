Geisinger names new marketing chief

Naomi Diaz -

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has appointed Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez as its new chief marketing and communications officer.

In this role, Mr. Ruiz-Jimenez will lead the health system's brand strategy, digital marketing, corporate communications, content creation, and service line marketing, according to a Feb. 6 news release.

From 2017 to 2021, Mr. Ruiz-Jimenez served as chief marketing officer at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, where he led a strategic transformation of the health system's marketing department.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles