Arizona hospital names COO

Steven Hankins has been appointed COO of Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

Mr. Hankins brings more than 28 years of leadership experience to the role, according to a Jan. 21 LinkedIn post from Tucson-based Carondelet Health Network. St. Joseph's Hospital is a 451-bed facility that includes the Carondelet Neurological Institute.

He most recently served as vice president and COO of Intermountain Health's Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colo., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Carondelet Health Network includes three hospitals and two emergency centers.