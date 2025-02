Rebecca Hutton Schulkowski, PharmD, has been named COO of UNC Health Nash in Rocky Mount, N.C., effective early March.

Dr. Schulkowski brings two decades of experience to the role, most recently serving as president of BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel (Fla.), according to a Feb. 12 hospital news release.

She succeeds Crystal Hayden, DNP, RN, who serves as president and CEO of UNC Health Lenoir in Kinston, N.C.

UNC Health Nash is an affiliate of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.