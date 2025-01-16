Ohio system names new chief nurse

Effective Feb. 2, Josh Froehlich, RN, BSN, will become vice president and chief nursing officer of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System.

Over the past 15 years, Mr. Froehlich has worked in a variety of nursing and leadership roles at Lima Memorial, most recently as executive director of nursing. He succeeds Ann Pohl, DNP, MSN, as chief nurse. In March, Dr. Pohl is joining UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morgantown, N.C. as CNO.

Lima Memorial includes a 300-bed hospital and 25 facilities throughout west central Ohio. It is part of Toldedo, Ohio-based ProMedica.