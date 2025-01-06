OhioHealth taps hospital president for systemwide role

Joy Bischoff, MSN, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, has been named vice president of enterprise shared services at Columbus-based OhioHealth.

In her new role, Ms. Bischoff will oversee the system's laboratory services, food and nutrition, patient support, rehabilitation, ambulatory imaging and pharmacy, according to a Jan. 6 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Bischoff became president of Van Wert Hospital in 2023 when it was acquired by OhioHealth, guiding the integration process and leading the team to financial improvements and ambulatory growth, the release said.

She also served as president of OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton since 2021 before Jim Parobek assumed the role on Dec. 1.

Chris Clinton, regional market president, will support the Van Wert Hospital leadership team until a new president is named, according to the release.