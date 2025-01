Amica Ghebremariam has been named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare West, effective Jan. 20.

Ms. Ghebremariam joined HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood in 2021, enhancing operational efficiency and contribution to growth of key service lines, according to a Jan. 17 HCA Houston Healthcare news release.

She served as associate administrator at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood before being named associate COO, according to her LinkedIn profile.

HCA Houston West is a 272-bed acute care hospital.