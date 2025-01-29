HCA names chief academic officer for GME

Juan Sanchez, MD, was appointed chief academic officer for graduate medical education at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the for-profit hospital operator confirmed to Becker's Jan. 29.

In his role, Dr. Sanchez will oversee medical education, GME accreditation and research including academic partnerships and scholarly activities, according to HCA. He is also editor-in-chief of the HCA Healthcare Journal of Medicine.

"We are very fortunate to have Dr. Sanchez lead up our education, research and accreditation departments within HCA Healthcare GME," Monique Butler, MD, president of Graduate Medical Education at HCA, said in a statement. "We are certain that under his leadership we will raise the bar on clinical excellence within our 79 teaching hospitals."

Dr. Sanchez joined HCA in 2022, most recently serving as group vice president, managing more than half of the company's GME programs.

Prior to joining HCA, Dr. Sanchez held leadership positions at St. Louis-based Ascension and various academic medical centers.