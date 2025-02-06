New Mexico hospital names chief medical officer

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Memorial Medical Center appointed Gregory Eberhart, MD, chief medical officer.

Dr. Eberhart most recently served as area medical officer for the North Coast network of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, according to a Feb. 5 system news release. Before that, he was the vice president and chief medical officer at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Eberhart join our leadership team. He is a forward-thinking, people-focused and analytical leader who will help us continue to raise the bar for healthcare in Southern New Mexico," Memorial Medical Center CEO Dennis Knox said in the release.