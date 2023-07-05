6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have recently been reported by Becker's:

Editor's note: This live webpage was updated July 5 and will continue to be updated. View CEO moves for the first half of the year here.

1. Heather Havericak has left her role as CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to pursue other opportunities. Aurelio Fernandez III, former president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., is serving as the interim.

2. Richard Margulis retired as president and CEO of Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y. Marc Adler, MD, was named his successor.

3. Kevin Samrow was named CEO of Merit Health Natchez (Miss.).

4. Karen Tracy, RN, was named CEO of Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital.

5. Perry Gay was named CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

6. Joseph Landsman Jr. will retire as CEO of the Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center in April 2024. Keith Gray, MD, the hospital's current chief medical officer, will succeed him.