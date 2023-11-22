South Carolina hospital names CEO

Stephen Chandler is the new CEO of Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center, a member of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health under the umbrella of HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Chandler has more than a decade of healthcare administration experience, including leadership within Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA's enterprise, according to a Nov. 20 news release. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at HCA's Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va.

He joins Summerville Medical Center at a time of significant growth for the hospital, which has invested $250 million in expansion projects over the past 10 years. In 2023 alone, the hospital completed a $10.5 million surgical expansion and broke ground on a $66.8 million inpatient and critical care project that will increase its licensed bed count by 40% to 174 beds.