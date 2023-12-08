UVA Health extends CEO's contract to 2030

Alan Condon -

The University of Virginia board of visitors on Dec. 8 voted to extend the contract of K. Craig Kent, MD, as executive vice president for health affairs and CEO for UVA Health through Jan. 31, 2030.

Since joining Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health in February 2020, Dr. Kent has overseen the acquisition and integration of three hospitals in Northern Virginia, including dozens of multispecialty clinics and a physician organization. In July, the health system acquired a minority interest in Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va.

"I am excited to be able to lead UVA Health as we continue to implement our 10-year strategic plan to make UVA Health the nation's leading public academic health system and best place to work," Dr. Kent said in a news release. "We have achieved so much, yet there is still much to accomplish in pursuit of our mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond."

