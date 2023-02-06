How UVA Health aims to grow over the next 10 years

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health has unveiled a 10-year strategic plan that aims to improve access to care by hiring more primary care providers, expanding its specialty care network and become the nation's top public academic health system, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

One key pillar from the strategic plan is the launch of the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, which aims to position UVA Health at the forefront of cellular and gene therapies to revolutionize how diseases are treated and cured.

"Fundamental to our future success, UVA Health must be a destination for talent at every level by becoming the best place to work, to learn and to build a lifelong career," Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health's CEO and executive vice president for health affairs, said in the plan's introduction. "Moreover, we will focus on access and service so that all of those in need can receive their care at UVA Health."

Other key details of UVA Health's plan include: developing a retail pharmacy and community-based clinics and outreach sites; expanding workforce development programs; investing in its digital front door; and building a statewide network to provide high-quality care closer to home for those with complex health conditions.

The strategic plan was developed based on input from more than 3,000 people from inside and outside the system, according to Jason Lineen, UVA Health's chief strategy officer.

Click here for more details pm the strategic plan.