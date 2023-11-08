DC hospital names inaugural CEO

Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center — a new hospital being built in Washington, D.C. — has named Anthony Coleman, DHA, its inaugural CEO.

Dr. Coleman announced the move in a Nov. 6 LinkedIn post. He most recently helmed Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

George Washington Health broke ground on Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center in February 2022, and it is expected to open in early 2025. The $434.4 million, 136-bed facility is Washington, D.C.'s first new full-service hospital in more than 20 years.