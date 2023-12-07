Eskenazi Health Foundation CEO to retire

Ernie Vargo II, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health Foundation, plans to retire Jan. 15, 2026 and the organization has already named his successor.

Mr. Vargo joined Eskenazi Health Foundation in 2010 as president and CEO, and transformed it from a small foundation to a leading foundation for a public hospital and health system. He brought the foundation's operations in line with peer hospital foundations while raising more than $180 million during his tenure.

He led the Eskenazi Health Campaign to raise more than $87 million for a new public hospital campus from 3,500 contributors.

Last year, Eskenazi's board approved a $60 million initiative to improve life expectancy equity for Indianapolis residents. Dubbed the "Beyond Barriers" campaign, the initiative is focused on addressing social determinants of health such as racial equity and economic mobility.

The health system has named Angela White, senior consultant and CEO of strategic and philanthropic consulting firm Johnson, Grossnickle and Associates, to succeed Mr. Vargo as president and CEO. She will join Eskenazi Health Foundation in August 2024 as executive vice president.

Eskenazi's leadership team is familiar with Ms. White; she has partnered with the system for many years in their philanthropic efforts.