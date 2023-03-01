17 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 15:

Editor's Note: This webpage was updated March 1 and will continue to be updated.

Feb. 21-28

1. Steve Gordon, MD, was named president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System.

2. Gene Ma, MD, was named interim CEO of Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Healthcare District.

3. Matt Johnson was promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Sac City, Iowa-based Loring Hospital.

4. Buffy Key was named interim CEO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

5. Randy Dodd was named CEO of Tulare (Calif.) County Health District.

6. Joseph "Jody" White is retiring as CEO of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.



7. Nathan Staggs was selected as the next CEO of Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth.

Feb. 15-21.

8. Jason Rounds was named president and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M.

9. Scott Kelly has retired as president and CEO of Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health following a four-month leave of absence for health reasons.

10. Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana.

11. Debbie Campbell has been dismissed as CEO of Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ill., as the county board investigates the hospital's ambulance service.

12. Brian Canfield was named CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

13. Bruce Whitfield was named CEO of Livingston (Mont.) HealthCare, an affiliate of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

14. Lloyd Guidry Jr., PharmD, was named CEO of Lady of the Sea General Hospital, based in Galliano, La.

15. Steve Johnson is retiring as president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First at the end of February.

16. Ric Ransom was named CEO of the University of Missouri's MU Health Care, based in Columbia.

17. Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.).