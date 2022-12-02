99 chief nursing executive moves in 2022

Here are 99 chief nursing executives who started new positions in 2022:
- The University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia tapped James Ballinghoff, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nurse executive, effective Dec. 1.
- Jane Mericle, DNP, was promoted to enterprise chief nursing executive and patient operations officer at Nemours Children's Health.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball appointed Angelle Rhemann, DNP, APRN, chief nursing officer.
- Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital appointed Winnie Adams, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.
- Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland appointed Laura Harmon, DNP, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.
- Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health named Trish Baise, DNP, RN, its first chief nursing executive.
- Pam Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Omaha, Neb.-based Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
- Largo, M.D.-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health tapped Joel Sandler, BSN, RN, for chief nursing officer and senior vice president.
- Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, its permanent chief nursing officer.
- John Voight, MSN, RN, been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center.
- Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center appointed Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer.
- Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.
- Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, effective Oct. 31.
- Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, RN, been named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Philadelphia-based Temple Health as well as chair of Temple University's department of nursing.
- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer.
- St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center welcomed Dawn Kregel, DNP, as its new chief nursing executive.
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has selected Todd Haner, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and Shelly Castro, MSN, as assistant CNO.
- CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill., named Amy Berentes, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.
- Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System named Cory Geffre, BSN, RN, its executive vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer, effective in December.
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas) appointed Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 10.
- HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, as the chief nursing executive.
- Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive.
- Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center appointed Ann Gantzer, PhD, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.
- MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif., selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital named Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.
- Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital selected Kris Maddalena, MSN, as senior vice president and chief nursing officer.
- Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama appointed Delicia Mason, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer.
- Detroit Medical Center appointed Lela Hickonbottom, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer of its Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.
- Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital and Health System selected Mandy Bounds, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.
- Brenda Holley, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.
- Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare selected Holly Davis, RN, as chief nursing officer.
- West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health appointed Barbara Romig, DNP, as chief nursing officer for both the health system and Reading Hospital.
- University of Chicago Medicine's Ingalls Memorial Hospital appointed Gretchen Pacholek, MSN, RN, vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer.
- The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Md., named Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.
- Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) selected Marie Moore as the chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield Communities.
- Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Cameron Elgin, DNP, its new chief nursing officer of behavioral health services.
- Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital named Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer.
- Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health named Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, the new chief nursing officer of its La Porte and Starke hospitals.
- Portland-based Maine Behavioral Healthcare announced that Jason Rosenburg, MSN, will assume the role of chief nursing officer.
- Tenet Arizona Group named Charlotte Rankin, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.
- Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., named Brent Dunworth, DNP, CRNA, associate nurse executive for advanced practice in the VUMC office of advanced practice.
- Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center named Jaymie Heard, DNP, RN, its new chief nursing officer.
- St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare named Tommye Austin, PhD, RN, senior vice president of patient care systems and chief nursing executive.
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital named Cheryl Wild, MSN, as chief nursing officer.
- Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital appointed Jessica Winkler, DNP, RN as its new chief nursing officer.
- Christine Frost, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.
- Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center appointed Melissa McHugh Short, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.
- Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS named Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of UHS Hospitals.
- HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan., appointed Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, vice president of nursing operations.
- Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer.
- Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health selected Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer.
- Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore., named Karen Timm, MSN, chief nursing officer.
- Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Health Services selected Julie Hawkins, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer.
- Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer.
- Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health named Therese Alt, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of its United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.
- Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health named Jackie Martinek, BSN, group chief nursing officer.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, to serve as its chief nursing executive.
- St. Louis-based SSM Health promoted Seth Lovell, BSN, to system vice president of nursing.
- Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center selected Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Donna Boehm, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
- Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital appointed Aimee Carew-Lyons, PhD, RN, its chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care.
- Covington, Ga.-based Piedmont Newton Hospital selected Beth Timberlake, BSN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Main Line Health named Elizabeth Craig, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer.
- Rome (N.Y.) Health selected Ashley Edwards, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.
- West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown selected Melanie Heuston, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nursing executive.
- Irving, Texas-based Christus Health named Gerardo Flores, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing executive.
- Temple Health appointed Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer.
- Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., selected Jennifer Klinksick, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health selected Heather Aylward as its chief nursing officer.
- Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga., selected Haley Harrison, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Irving, Texas-based Medical City Las Colinas appointed Joseph Berumen, RN, its chief nursing officer.
- Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare named Angela Belmont, DNP, its chief nurse executive.
- King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Hospital named Kirsten Featherstone its chief nursing officer.
- Dignity Health Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center selected Jim Zolnowski, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital named Traci Sheesley, BSN, its chief nurse executive.
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital appointed Michelle Farris, BSN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health selected Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, as its west shore regional chief nursing officer for two hospitals.
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., selected Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala appointed Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.
- McLaren Flint (Mich.) named Ruth Kechnie, BSN, its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.
- MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., named Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.
- Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System named Jonna Jenkins, DNP, its chief nursing officer.
- Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital named Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, its chief nursing officer.
- TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., appointed Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center named Jeremiah Bame, RN, as the hospital's new chief nursing officer.
- Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System named Candice Frix, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer.
- Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health named Beth Sekerka, MSN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division.
- Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Wash., named Dori Unterseher, RN, its new chief nursing officer.
- Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery appointed Lisa Carson, MSN, as its chief nursing officer.
- Dover, Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital named John Baker, RN, its chief nursing officer.
- Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Theresa Anne Dillman, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and associate executive director for patient services.
- Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health named Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive and chief nursing officer of the health system's Baystate Medical Center.
- Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health named Devan Reuss, MSN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer.
- Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).