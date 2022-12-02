99 chief nursing executive moves in 2022

Here are 99 chief nursing executives who started new positions in 2022:

The University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia tapped James Ballinghoff, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nurse executive, effective Dec. 1.



Jane Mericle, DNP, was promoted to enterprise chief nursing executive and patient operations officer at Nemours Children's Health.



HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball appointed Angelle Rhemann, DNP, APRN, chief nursing officer.



Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital appointed Winnie Adams, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.



Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland appointed Laura Harmon, DNP, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.



Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health named Trish Baise, DNP, RN, its first chief nursing executive.



Pam Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Omaha, Neb.-based Children's Hospital & Medical Center.



Largo, M.D.-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health tapped Joel Sandler, BSN, RN, for chief nursing officer and senior vice president.



Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, its permanent chief nursing officer.



John Voight, MSN, RN, been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center.



Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center appointed Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer.



Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.



Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, effective Oct. 31.



Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, RN, been named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Philadelphia-based Temple Health as well as chair of Temple University's department of nursing.



Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer.



St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center welcomed Dawn Kregel, DNP, as its new chief nursing executive.



HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has selected Todd Haner, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and Shelly Castro, MSN, as assistant CNO.



CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill., named Amy Berentes, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.



Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System named Cory Geffre, BSN, RN, its executive vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer, effective in December.



HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas) appointed Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 10.



HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023.



Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, as the chief nursing executive.



Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive.



Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center appointed Ann Gantzer, PhD, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.



MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif., selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital named Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.



Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital selected Kris Maddalena, MSN, as senior vice president and chief nursing officer.



Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama appointed Delicia Mason, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer.



Detroit Medical Center appointed Lela Hickonbottom, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer of its Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.



Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital and Health System selected Mandy Bounds, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.



Brenda Holley, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.



Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare selected Holly Davis, RN, as chief nursing officer.



West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health appointed Barbara Romig, DNP, as chief nursing officer for both the health system and Reading Hospital.



University of Chicago Medicine's Ingalls Memorial Hospital appointed Gretchen Pacholek, MSN, RN, vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer.



The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Md., named Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.



Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) selected Marie Moore as the chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield Communities.



Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Cameron Elgin, DNP, its new chief nursing officer of behavioral health services.



Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital named Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer.



Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health named Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, the new chief nursing officer of its La Porte and Starke hospitals.



Portland-based Maine Behavioral Healthcare announced that Jason Rosenburg, MSN, will assume the role of chief nursing officer.



Tenet Arizona Group named Charlotte Rankin, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.



Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.



Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., named Brent Dunworth, DNP, CRNA, associate nurse executive for advanced practice in the VUMC office of advanced practice.



Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center named Jaymie Heard, DNP, RN, its new chief nursing officer.



St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare named Tommye Austin, PhD, RN, senior vice president of patient care systems and chief nursing executive.



HCA Florida Palms West Hospital named Cheryl Wild, MSN, as chief nursing officer.



Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital appointed Jessica Winkler, DNP, RN as its new chief nursing officer.



Christine Frost, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center appointed Melissa McHugh Short, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.



Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS named Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of UHS Hospitals.



HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan., appointed Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, vice president of nursing operations.



Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer.



Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health selected Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer.



Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore., named Karen Timm, MSN, chief nursing officer.



Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Health Services selected Julie Hawkins, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer.



Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer.



Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health named Therese Alt, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of its United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.



Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health named Jackie Martinek, BSN, group chief nursing officer.



Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, to serve as its chief nursing executive.



St. Louis-based SSM Health promoted Seth Lovell, BSN, to system vice president of nursing.



Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center selected Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Donna Boehm, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.



Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital appointed Aimee Carew-Lyons, PhD, RN, its chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care.



Covington, Ga.-based Piedmont Newton Hospital selected Beth Timberlake, BSN, as its chief nursing officer.



Main Line Health named Elizabeth Craig, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer.



Rome (N.Y.) Health selected Ashley Edwards, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.



West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown selected Melanie Heuston, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nursing executive.



Irving, Texas-based Christus Health named Gerardo Flores, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing executive.



Temple Health appointed Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer.



Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., selected Jennifer Klinksick, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health selected Heather Aylward as its chief nursing officer.



Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga., selected Haley Harrison, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Irving, Texas-based Medical City Las Colinas appointed Joseph Berumen, RN, its chief nursing officer.



Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare named Angela Belmont, DNP, its chief nurse executive.



King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Hospital named Kirsten Featherstone its chief nursing officer.



Dignity Health Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center selected Jim Zolnowski, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital named Traci Sheesley, BSN, its chief nurse executive.



HCA Florida Osceola Hospital appointed Michelle Farris, BSN, as its chief nursing officer.



Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health selected Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, as its west shore regional chief nursing officer for two hospitals.



Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., selected Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala appointed Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.



McLaren Flint (Mich.) named Ruth Kechnie, BSN, its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.



MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., named Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.



Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System named Jonna Jenkins, DNP, its chief nursing officer.



Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital named Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, its chief nursing officer.



TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., appointed Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.



Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center named Jeremiah Bame, RN, as the hospital's new chief nursing officer.



Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System named Candice Frix, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer.



Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health named Beth Sekerka, MSN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division.



Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Wash., named Dori Unterseher, RN, its new chief nursing officer.



Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery appointed Lisa Carson, MSN, as its chief nursing officer.



Dover, Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital named John Baker, RN, its chief nursing officer.



Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Theresa Anne Dillman, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and associate executive director for patient services.



Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health named Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive and chief nursing officer of the health system's Baystate Medical Center.



St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., named Candice Frix, MSN, vice president and chief nursing officer.



Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health named Devan Reuss, MSN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer.



Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).