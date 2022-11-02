Moberly Regional Medical Center names Vicki White chief nursing officer

Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, effective Oct. 31.

Ms. White has over 20 years of nursing leadership experience, most recently as the assistant chief nursing officer at Tennova Healthcare in Knoxville, Tenn., where she also served as the director of ambulatory surgery and gastroenterology, the post-anesthesia care unit, the infusion center, and the vascular access team.

Prior to working at Tennova, Ms. White served in multiple roles including director of day surgery and the surgical care unit, quality projects coordinator, specialty director of radiology, and unit director of post-anesthesia care unit and endoscopy services at HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn.

She earned her associate degree in nursing from North Georgia College in Dahlonega and her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in nursing from State University of West Georgia in Carrollton.