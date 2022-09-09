U of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health taps Dr. Michelle D'Alessandro, as chief nursing officer

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Md., has named Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to Sept. 9 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. D'Alessandro joins UM UCH from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she served as senior director of nursing medicine and maternal child health. In that role, she was responsible for operational outcomes. Prior to that, she served in several leadership roles at Johns Hopkins Hospital, including as assistant director of nursing surgery and nurse manager.

Dr. D'Alessandro earned a doctor of nursing practice degree from the University of Maryland School of Nursing.