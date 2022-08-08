Meritus Health taps Melissa McHugh Short as chief nursing officer 

Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center appointed Melissa McHugh Short, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer, it shared in an email with Becker's Aug. 8. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Dr. Short has nearly 20 years of experience in nursing and more than 15 years of experience

in nursing leadership. She worked at Swedish Hospital and Healthcare System in Seattle for the past 11 years in numerous leadership roles, most recently serving as associate vice president of operations across two hospital campuses.

"Melissa joins Meritus Medical Center's senior leadership team with a passion for patient care excellence and serving as a nursing leader in a community hospital and health system," said Carrie Adams, PharmD, chief operating officer of Meritus Medical Center. "Her leadership experience and values will advance Meritus' commitment to high reliability, continual readiness and nursing excellence, as well as capitalizing on Meritus Medical Center's 2030 Bold Goals."